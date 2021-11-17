Smash glass, appliances, and electronics at Rage Room Champaign

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Ever been so stressed you wish you could smash a TV? Now you can!

Storyteller Erin Valle visits Rage Room Champaign.

Rage Room provides all protective gear, weapons, and items to smash. You can also bring your own items for destruction. Just arrive with closed toed shoes… and smash your rage away!

The attraction is open to everyone ages 12 and up. Kids and teens ages 12-17 need a parent or guardian signature to participate.

Rage Room also accepts your unwanted breakables.

No appointments required. Open Monday-Sunday 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Location: 602 S. Staley Rd.

You can help Rage Room give to those in need via their Community Food Drive Dec. 1 and 2 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Just bring your canned packaged foods & non-perishable goods.