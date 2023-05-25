Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

SMART Christian Academy is new to the community and are currently teaching K-6th, building a new school as well to teach up to 8th grade. Speaking to new clients we have been told not a lot of people know that we teach higher grades.

We are a private Christian school. Our curriculum is a step ahead of the public school system as most if not all of our students test above state standards. We teach about kindness, good morals, and how to show empathy towards others. We also love to make school fun, we have special days all the time which include prom, pirate day, 50th & 100th Day celebrations, our HAWK hustle, pet parade, carnival day and many more!

We are brand new to the community when it comes to the grade levels that we teach. There is not another school in Urbana that offers what we offer. Middle school is also new to our school!

SMART Christian Academy

217-328-2532

1912 E Windsor Rd.

Urbana, IL 61802