Vermilion County, Ill. (WCIA)

October is Manufacturing Month! Vermilion Advantage has partnered with local manufacturers and school-based student services to create the Skyepack Advantage.

Skyepack Advantage offers Vermilion County students the opportunity to learn about local employers, to meet employees from those businesses, to learn what types of careers are available in Vermilion County, and to plan what coursework they need to achieve such a career.

The Skyepack program in Vermilion County will at first be for those in 8th grade through high school. Schools signed up so far are Danville High School, Hoopeston Area High School, and Westville Junior High. The participating local manufacturers thus far as TK Crankshaft, TK Dynamic Components, Danville Metal Stamping, Fiberteq, Watchfire Signs, Greenwood Inc, and Hyster-Yale.

The purpose of the program is to educate students about the many career opportunities that exist right here in the Vermilion County area. This pilot launched on Monday.



