Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

Jim Kroll, the General Manager of S&K Buick GMC, understands the need for ending child abuse more than most. Growing up, he experienced it himself. Now, Jim is using his platform to raise money for the cause.

We give back to the community in ways most businesses do not. We support preventing child abuse this month.

S&K Buick GMC has announced that they will be partnering with “Prevent Child Abuse Illinois” for the third consecutive year to help raise awareness of the local need to prevent child abuse.

For every car sold in the month of April (Child Abuse Prevention Month), S&K will donate $100 to “Prevent Child Abuse Illinois”.

S&K Buick GMC was able to donate over $18,000 these past two years and hopes to make an impactful donation with this years efforts as our community in Central Illinois comes together once again to help prevent child abuse.

S&K Buick GMC

Business/Organization Phone

217-544-0771

Business/Organization Address

1400 South Dirksen Parkway

Springfield IL 62703