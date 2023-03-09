Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

There are new and returning experiences in downtown Champaign this month and next that you won’t want to mis: a new window light display the next two weekends in March and the Wine Walk on April 8.

A new window light installation and public art exhibit is illuminating two commercial spaces in downtown Champaign during the month of March. Using a series of projectors, custom animations, and suspended fabric, Passing MuIRAGE is a novel community project aimed at brightening up dark winter nights during the first three weekends in March, Friday through Sunday, from 6:30 pm to 12 am.

Partnering with 40 North, the Champaign Center Partnership hired Jake Metz of f4c3_v4lu3 and Matt Harsh of Harshpro.vid to lead the creative direction and installation of these animated light projections located in two commercial spaces in downtown, 1 E Main Street, #103, and 301 N Neil St, #101, the former Ko Fusion and Destihl locations.

At the former Destihl location two projectors were used along with multiple panels of tulle fabric to create paired floating images. The animation in this space in combination with the fabric gives a holographic effect.

At the former Ko Fusion location, four projectors were mapped onto a screen material on two windows visible from 1 Main Plaza. The animation is bolder and acts as a continuous image spanning a wide canvas against the window glass.

For more information about the project, including an extended interview with the artists, please visit www.40north.com/programs/window-light-installation.

Sip, stroll, and shop your way through downtown at the third annual Downtown Champaign Wine Walk. Tickets are on sale now for this fun, returning event, presented by Royse + Brinkmeyer Apartments, which will be held on April 8, 4 – 7 pm. Tickets include 15 wine tastings at 13 participating business locations and a keepsake reusable goblet. Plus, all of the wine featured on the walk will be for sale by the glass and bottle (including carry-out) at Big Grove Tavern, Ladro Enoteca, and the Literary in downtown. Special thanks to Old National Bank for sponsoring this event.

For ciLiving viewers, we are pleased to offer a 30% discount on tickets. Use code “ciLiving” when prompted on our ticket sales platform to apply the discount.

Last, for those interested in volunteering for this event, we are looking for 13 people to help check in event attendees and pour wine. This is a great opportunity to give back to the community and meet people, and we’ll treat you to dinner downtown.

More information about the event can be found at champaigncenter.com/wine-walk.

Champaign Center Partnership

301 N Neil St, Ste 400, Champaign, IL 61820

http://www.champaigncenter.com