Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Sandy Hockman, Community Relations Coordinator at Evergreen Place Assisted Living, and Jamie Beck, Director, join us with the details about their Sip and Shop at Evergreen Place Assisted Living.

There will be home-based artisans showcasing their unique products, including stained glass art, handcrafted crochet items, candles, and baked goods. This event takes place on Thursday, November 9th, from 3:30–7 p.m. at Evergreen Place Assisted Living.

Not only is this event helping support local artisans and their unique products, but they also want to provide the public with an opportunity to shop early for Christmas gifts or for personal enjoyment.

This is a free event for the public, where you can expect a pleasant shopping experience with the addition of wine for guests to enjoy.