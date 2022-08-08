Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Maria Ludeke, Personal Trainer, shares simple stretches and exercises you can do to boost your energy and focus.

It is important to stay motivated and accountable to your wellness goals by building safe, enjoyable, and effective training programs.

With the school year fast approaching, many of us will be spending more time sitting. Long periods of sitting have negative effects on our overall health. Taking frequent breaks to stretch or strengthen your body make a huge difference. Make it a goal to do one of these exercises every 60 minutes. Movement will boost your energy and focus, making it easier to finish the work day.

3 Stretches you can do with a chair

Figure Four Forward Fold: Sitting tall in a chair cross one leg over into a figure 4 shape. Hinge forward from your hips to feel the stretch through your hips.

Seated Twist: Cross your legs and hook opposite hand to thigh. Sit tall and twist looking over your shoulder.

Seated Hamstring Stretch: Extend your leg so your heel is on the ground but your toes are in the air. Hinge forward from your hips until you feel a stretch on the back of your leg.

3 Strengthening Exercises you can do with a chair

Squats: Simply stand up and sit back down in your chair. You could make it harder by rolling to your toes or jumping, or adding a resistance band above your knees.

Tricep Dips: Placing your hands behind you on the edge of a sturdy bench or chair, bend at your elbows as your hips dip to the floor, push back through your hands to long arms.

Step Ups or Marching: Stand facing your chair, if it is sturdy and low enough you could alternate stepping up onto it. Or try marching, alternate lifting your knees so your toe comes in line with the edge of the seat.

Build training programs to help you prevent injury, build strength and stamina, and enjoy your fitness routine. The most important part of any program is staying consistent so we want you to enjoy your workouts and focus on positive goals.

We support you reaching your wellness goals, so you can feel healthier and happier.