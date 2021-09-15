Shopping for fabric, furniture and more with TV host & designer Doug Wilson

ciLiving
Posted: / Updated:

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

He’s a Champaign native turned New Yorker, television host, and designer…

Yes, we are talking about the one-and-only Doug Wilson!

The former TLC’ “Trading Spaces” host still ventures back to Champaign several times a year, especially when there’s work to be done.

As of recently, Doug is in town renovating a condominium in Champaign. He hits the town with Storyteller Erin Valle to shop for the perfect furniture, fabric and more.

You can connect with Doug via Twitter or Instagram.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon