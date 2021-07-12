Shop the best of Paxton and beyond at Cedar Oak Farms

Paxton, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle catches up with Teresa Sturm, owner of Cedar Oak Farms.

Last summer, Strum began inviting local talent to sell their goods and produce from her 130-year-old barn. Now, she hosts monthly markets on her property featuring home décor, bakery items, local produce, jewelry, flowers, live music and more.

Next Market: Saturday, July 17 from 10AM-2:00PM

Cedar Oak Farms also offers catering and farm-to-table to dinners. The property can be rented for weddings, showers, birthday parties, corporate events and more.

Also featured:

  1. Munger Manor Farm
  2. Nettie’s Petals
  3. Cow Creek Organic Farm
  4. Jennifer Hood Music

