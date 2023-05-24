Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

OPENING DAY for Sholem Aquatic Center is Saturday, May 27! Pool pass holders get in at 11am, general public may enter at 11:30am. Pool is open until 7pm on weekends!

HOURS:

Pool will open May 27th – August 13 (closing at conclusion of the weekend before Unit 4 returns to session)

Weekdays:

11:30a – 6:30p (pool pass holders)

12 – 6:30p (general public)

Saturday/Sunday:

11a – 7p (pool pass holders)

11:30a – 7p (general public)

ADMISSION COST:

Summer Passes and Punch Cards are a great way to reduce your overall cost!

Daily Rate:

Individual: $9/$13.50

3 & Under: FREE

Twilight Rate (after 4p): $6/$9

Active Military Members, Veterans, & First Responders: $6/$9

$6/$9 FRIDAYS! Everyone swims at the twilight rate all day every Friday!

Programs:

Lots of great programs available this summer before, during, and after hours:

Water Aerobics, Swim Lessons, River Run/Walk, Jr. Lifeguard Academy, & Sensory Friendly Swim Days

Sholem is jam-packed with features that are guaranteed to make a splash: a zero depth pool with play-and-spray features, an 8-lane 25-yard lap pool, a kiddie pool with slide, a tube slide that’ll send you into the lazy river, and enclosed body slides (must be at least 42″ tall to ride). Visit our concession stand with plenty of seating in the sun or shade.

Additional note if there is time: Prairie Farm opens on Monday, May 29, 1-7pm (not Saturday as they have done in the past)

https://champaignparks.com/event/prairie-farm-opening-day/

Champaign Park District

217-398-2550

706 Kenwood Road, Champaign, IL