Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Dr. Laura Frazier, who runs the University of Illinois’ shelter medicine program joins us to talk about how the program provides services to the community to address pet overpopulation and help train the veterinarians of tomorrow.

Dr. Laura Frazier leads the shelter medicine program at the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

The mission of the shelter medicine program is to reduce animal overpopulation and to improve the health and well-being of animals in shelters. We do that by advancing the discipline of shelter medicine, especially by providing veterinary students with opportunities to gain experience in caring for shelter animals.

Here are some of the ways the program improves health for Illinois pets:

Spay-Neuter Clinics

The program works with nine animal shelters in east central Illinois to provide sterilization surgeries for dogs and cats. The animals may be wards of the shelter or owned by members of the community who qualify for low- or no-cost care. The shelters do all the scheduling, and the service may be performed at the veterinary college or in the mobile surgical unit.

Feral Cat Clinics

On “community cat” days, held at the Veterinary Teaching Hospital, we sterilize and vaccinate large numbers of unowned outdoor cats that have been trapped by partner organizations. The cats are returned to their original environment after surgery.

Community Health Clinics

A new facet of the program will bring veterinary students to under-served neighborhoods of Chicago, in partnership with the Anti-Cruelty Society, to provide a range of basic health care for pets whose owners have limited means.

University of Illinois veterinary students build their surgery skills and gain handling experience through all of these opportunities.