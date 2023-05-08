Arthur, Ill. (WCIA)

Sheep to Yarn to Quilts returns to the Illinois Amish Heritage Center on Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 7:00AM to 3:00PM.

This event will include sheep shearing demonstrations, cleaning and dyeing the wool, and spinning it into wool. Weavers will demonstrate weaving with looms, and quilting displays and demonstrations will complete the journey from Sheep to Yarn to Quilts. Visitors will be invited to try their hand at many of the

activities being demonstrated.

Other activities will include period crafts, ropemaking, games and activities for the kids, pony cart rides, and the ever-popular petting zoo. A pancake breakfast will be served, and food concessions will be available throughout the day. There will be craft items/materials and locally produced food items available for sale.

Attractions include: Early Amish clothing, quilts, coverlets, and other hand-woven fabrics will be on display in the Schrock House; including a blue and white coverlet that was woven by the

Diener family before they came to America. Also on display will be the 1870s-style suit worn by Daniel Schrock at the time of his death in 1892, and the 1840’s era Campbell family quilt, hand-made entirely from locally produced fabric, dyed from plants grown in the area, and then spun, woven, and assembled into a quilt.

The Illinois Amish Heritage Center Campus continues to expand. This year will feature tours of the 1879 Miller/Herschberger Barn that was relocated and raised in 2022, plus the restored 1882 Daniel Schrock home that has been beautifully outfitted with period furnishings and fixtures. The 1865 Moses Yoder home will be open as well as our German Schoolhouse and Yoder Workshop. Our campus will be open for touring, and local experts will be available to answer questions.