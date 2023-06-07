Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Join the Shamrock Academy of Irish Dance for our only full production of 2023! This is not a night to miss. The synchronous movements and athleticism are sure to captivate and entertain all audiences, young and old. Ranging from our tiny and adorable Wee Ones to our breathtaking champions, as well as music from some of our multi-talented dancers, every number is sure to have every toe in the auditorium tapping along.

To purchase tickets: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/3410816/journeys

*note: tickets are needed for every seat occupying child

We offer competitive and recreational Irish dance lessons to students ages 3-adult. We aim to be a positive part of a child’s development.

Our dancers compete both domestically and internationally, but you can also be recreational. Our competitive environment is known to be incredibly supportive and healthy!

We provide a competitive dance form to parents seeking a positive, motivational and accepting competitive environment.

We are the only Irish dance studio in Champaign county!

Dance camp: June 12-15

Summer classes for ages 3-adult start July 10

Our annual recital, Journeys is at 6pm on June 10 at Lincoln Hall Auditorium

Shamrock Academy of Irish Dance

952-240-0136

Business/Organization Address

1741 W Kirby Ave, Champaign

https://www.facebook.com/events/782892126278616/?ref=newsfeed

https://www.facebook.com/ShamrockAcademy/

http://www.shamrockacademyofirishdance.com; http://Www.buy.tututix.com/journeys