Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

Survivor Resource Center provides free and confidential services to survivors of sexual violence and their loved ones. Our primary office is located in Danville, IL and we have a satellite office in Paris IL. Survivor Resource Center provides services in Vermilion, Edgar, and Northern Clark County. Survivor Resource Center offers individual and family counseling to survivors of all ages and diverse backgrounds. Survivor Resource Center offers case management to clients in need of additional resources. We have medical advocates who staff the 24-hour crisis hotline and respond to OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, in Danville, when a survivor is needing a sexual assault forensic exam kit. Our legal advocates provide support and advocacy throughout the entire criminal justice process, from reporting through beyond sentencing. Our legal advocates also assist survivors who need protective orders. Our Prevention Education and Outreach Awareness team provides age-appropriate information on a variety of topics surrounding anti-violence, body safety, and consent to students in pre-K through high school. They also provide free professional trainings on a variety of topics including Sexual Harassment trainings. Lastly, we bring awareness to our community by hosting and participating in awareness events such as our Walk A Mile in Her Shoes event.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness month. The National Sexual Violence Resource Center has named this year’s theme as “Building Safe Online Spaces Together”. Sexual harassment, assault, and abuse can happen anywhere, including online spaces. Our Prevention Educators do a fantastic job talking to our youth about harassment, cyberbullying, sexual abuse, and exploitation in online spaces. This issue also applies to adults. We see this type of behavior every day on social medial. “Building Safe Online Spaces Together” can happen when we practice digital consent.

The first April of each year is Start by Believing Day. This year Start By Believing Day falls on April 6th. Start by Believing is a public awareness campaign created by End Violence Against Women International. Start by Believing provides an opportunity for communities across the country, and around the world, to come together and let all survivors know “I believe you”. I coordinate the Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) in Vermilion County, and this year we created a short video that informs survivors of our community that we believe them and are doing what we can to improve our response to sexual assault. This video will be posted on Survivor Resource Center’s Facebook page on April 6, 2022.

Props, demonstrations, and/or pictures are required for an appearance on ciLiving. Think of this as “show and tell.” Do you have a demonstration can do on site or that you take “on the road” that enlightens potential customers?

I can provide pictures of past Walk A Mile events. I can also bring a pair of red high heel shoes that are worn by some of the men while walking during this event.

How is what your organization does different than others in your sector (e.g. competitors)?

Survivor Resource Center provides specialized services for survivors of sexual assault. All of our services are completely free of charge. All of Survivor Resource Center’s staff and volunteers are bound by absolute confidentiality, which is important for survivors to know.

Do you have an event/promotion/sale coming up that you would like to share with viewers?

Walk A Mile in Her Shoes – Awareness event is coming up on May 14, 2022. I will attach flyer.

27 N Vermilion Street

Danville, IL 61832