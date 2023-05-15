Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

DLO Musical Theatre produces live musical theatre for the community, not only providing the community with entertainment, but also providing participants with an outlet for creative expression. In addition to producing three mainstage shows per season, we produce a children’s show and a teen show each summer.

“Seussical” will run May 19-21 at the Fischer Theatre. Tickets can be purchased at atthefischer.com. A free child’s ticket is available with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Auditions for our summer shows, “Lion King Jr.” and “Anything Goes” are coming up. Viewers can visit dlomusicaltheatre.com or follow DLO Musical Theatre on Facebook for more information on upcoming shows and events.

Our organization provides quality live entertainment for the community, and provides people who are interested in theatre and music an avenue to perform. There are also opportunities for people to get involved with the technical aspect of theatre. We encourage and embrace diversity, and welcome people of all ages, races, orientations, and abilities.

Our organization was founded in 1956, and has produces hundreds of shows since then.

Seussical at the Historic Fischer Theatre

May 19 & 20 at 7:30 pm

May 21 at 2:30 pm

Buy 1 adult ticket get 1 child ticket for free (12 and under)

Tickets: https://tickets.atthefischer.com/…/EventDetails.aspx…

Business/Organization Name

DLO Musical Theatre

Business/Organization Phone

217-431-1660

Business/Organization Address

PO Box 264

Danville, IL 61834-0264

http://dlomusicaltheatre.com