Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Eastern Illinois Foodbank is the primary food source for food pantries, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, and other programs working to feed our neighbors facing hunger. Last year, we provided meals to 1.5 million people across 18 counties in eastern Illinois.

Hunger Action Month, a national campaign through Feeding America encourages people to take action during the month of September to fight hunger. In honor of our 40th anniversary, our friends at Champaign Asphalt Company are matching donations in September up to $20,000 to challenge our community to raise $40,000!

Operation Orange, our annual all-day volunteer event is where members of the community come in to repack food for our community. Operation Orange is sponsored by Commerce Bank and Spiros Law, with special thanks to Illini Radio Group.

Eastern Illinois Foodbank

2405 North Shore Dr

Urbana IL 61802

http://eifoodbank.org