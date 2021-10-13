See 16 spooky, scary skeletons come to life in Quinn’s Bone Yard

Chrisman, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle introduces us to John and Shawna Quinn. Three years ago, the Chrisman couple transformed their yard into something spook-tacular and Quinn’s Bone Yard was born.

The couple adds skeletons to the yard each year.

As of right now the scene includes 16 skeletons doing everything from riding a bike to sitting on the toilet.

“This year we added a bathtub, a skeleton in a bathtub, waving at the crowd going by. We added the camper this year and built a campfire out there to make it look realistic,” says John.

The Quinn’s say they don’t get a lot of trick-or-treaters out in the country, so they hope the scene gives those driving by a reason to stop and smile.

