Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Since 1967, Scovill Zoo has been an important part of the Decatur community. With 400 animals spanning six continents, an Endangered Species Carousel, Z.O. & O. Express Train (upgraded in 2019), community-built Project Playground, summer camps, adult volunteer opportunities, and mobile classroom programs, the zoo contributes to the education, enjoyment, and quality of life of residents and visitors from across Central Illinois.

Scovill Zoo is located in the 62-acre Scovill Park overlooking Lake Decatur. Fifteen acres of exhibits attract visitors from 285 zip codes. This unique recreational, educational facility offers visitor contact with exotic and domestic animals, horticultural displays and gardens, natural wooded beauty, and family picnicking, all within the confines of a park that recently benefited from the addition of a sculpture park funded by the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.

In 2017, a gallery featuring photographs captured by Howard Buffett during his travels in North America, South America, Asia, and Africa, was unveiled in the zoo’s Environmental Education Center. This new addition highlights the connection between Scovill Zoo’s conservation efforts and these beautiful animals in the wild.

Volunteer Training Classes:

Wednesdays, February 1st-April 5th; 9am-noon

If you enjoy working with animals and children, an exciting volunteer opportunity awaits you at Scovill Zoo!

Volunteers give guided tours, operate the Endangered Species Carousel, run the Z.O.&O Express Train, give mobile zoo presentations, and help at special events. Training covers biology review, animal handling techniques, and instruction for various zoo volunteer duties. No experience needed and sessions are free. Must be 18 years of age or older. Background check must be completed before volunteer shifts are scheduled at the zoo.

Call Scovill Zoo at 421-7435 to sign up for the classes and for further details.