Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Scovill Zoo is getting in the holiday spirit!

Boo at the Zoo – Thursday – Sunday the next two weekends October 20 – 23 and 27 – 30.

Special Sensory Boo – Saturday, October 22, 2:00 – 3:00 pm. Minimal lights and sound for kids who prefer it that way.

Cost is $6 for collecting Treats, $5 if not. Kids one and under are free if not collecting treats.

Hundreds of pumpkins and decorations, train & carousel rides are $3.00 per rider.

Tickets are on-line at ScovillZoo.com. We are doing timed ticketing again this year.

https://webtrac.decatur-parks.org/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/search.html?module=pst&SUBTYPE=BOO&type=booatthezoo

The zoo is closed for the 2022 season. We will open back up April 1st, 2023