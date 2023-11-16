Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

The season at Scovill Zoo has wrapped up for 2023. We’re visiting with zoo director, Ken Frye, to learn how the season went in Decatur.

From Ken:

We had over 90K visitors, and over 12K tickets sold to Boo at the Zoo.

Upcoming Events:

Parent’s Afternoon Out, Monday, November 20, 1:00 – 4:00 pm. for kids 5 – 12. Kids will enjoy snacks, animal encounters, a movie and games while parents will enjoy an afternoon to themselves.

PJ Party with Santa, Saturday, December 9. Two sessions 1:00 – 3:00 and 5:00 – 7:00 for kids 3 – 10. Kids will enjoy making crafts, decorating cookies, meeting animals, and hearing a stories from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Interested in volunteering at Scovill Zoo? Vols help with operating the train and carousel, special events, talking about animals at the exhibits, giving tours, and animal presentations. Applications due in January, classes begin in February.