Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

If you’re a savvy shopper who loves finding gently-used treasures, then consignment sales are your ticket to savings. As we dive into the fall children’s consignment sale season, theCityMoms have your back with top tips on how to shop these sales successfully.

At fall consignment sales, you’ll discover a wide range of fall and winter merchandise, including long sleeves, winter coats, boots, hats, and even Halloween costumes. It’s also a perfect time to start thinking about holiday gifts.

