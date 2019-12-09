Teutopolis, Ill. (WCIA)

Trent Schmid, owner of Schmid Auction Company, joins us in studio.

Here’s more from Schmid Auction Company:

Veteran owned business

Specialize in auctioning farm equipment, farm land, real estate and large estate auctions.









Schmid Auction Company is a full time auction company that specializes in farmland, real estate, multipar, farm equipment, construction equipment, estates, Commercial real estate & antiques. Schmid auction uses the latest technology to get the top va







Schmid Auction

909E Main St.

Teutopolis, IL 62467