Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

After fifteen years of service at WCIA 3, it’s time for a new adventure for ciLiving’s very first executive producer, Nancy Galyen. Nancy helped launch ciLiving back in 2011 and has served a vital role behind the scenes over the years making sure the train stays on the tracks. From booking guests, whether that be live on the show, at the State Fair, Our Towns, or Farm Progress Show to taking on projects as large as overseeing the completion of a newly renovated studio set.

Her contributions here at WCIA and with ciLiving are greatly appreciated and her presence at the station will be missed.

We wish her well as she starts a new chapter in her career!

Thank you for all that you have done for the community and for us here at ciLiving!