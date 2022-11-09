Savoy, ILL. (WCIA)

Savoy Salutes Veterans

Larry Kanfer joins us and shares more on what Veterans Day means to him.

My father was a survivor of the Holocaust and later a U.S. Army soldier.

He shared very little of these horrible series of events that he lived through. His story was lost.

I realized when my kids didn’t really study World War II as I did— That some of that history might disappear as well. I took a trip to Normandy and the beaches of D-Day of World War II. I came back with photographs and created an exhibit but to bring history to life, I found 9 D-Day veterans willing to come and share their memories and memorabilia with the younger generation for the exhibition opening. It was amazing how the kids began to get a better understanding of the armed services and the people who put their lives on the line for us. Ever since I’ve been trying to connect young people to the those that put service above self in the armed forces.

It’s really not about conflict, it’s about the selflessness, integrity, camaraderie, and rigor, they practice. It really would be great two share that aspect of the US Military with those that have no obvious connection with what these men and women do.

Fast forward to today Savoy Salutes Veterans is an out growth of the Village of Savoy, President John Brown with the help of Christopher Walton (Village Administrator) and Village staff putting words into actions by honoring veterans and Sharing their values with young people

Starting at 11 AM the American Legion will do their ceremony that they’ve been doing for years at the Savoy municipal building right there on Route 45 and Savoy tamaras Avenue.

*Legion Ceremony 11-11:30

*Unity Banner Singers 11:30-11:40

*Veterans Sharing what it means to serve 11:40-12noon

Special free ticket giveaway of Top Gun Maverick showing on Friday afternoon at the Savoy Phoenix Theatre

*12 noon Continuation of the Salute to Veterans at William Smith Park just South of Carrie Busey School

*Blackhawk Helicopter fly in and landing- open for tours and talk with the pilot

*Touch a truck with other military equipment.

Great event for families in celebration of Veterans on the day of the Armistice 11-11 ending World War I!

“Savoy Salutes Veterans!” Friday 11/11/22 11am-1pm

”Savoy Salutes Veterans!” The Village of Savoy municipal building at 611 N Dunlap has a Military Memorial where a service will take place at 11am on Fri 11/11/22 to honor local veterans. Boy Scout Troop #17 will post the colors. District Commander Bill Smith (served in the Air Force) with American Legion Post #1492 will have the Mayor of Savoy, John Brown speaks a few minutes along with retired minister Robert Smith from the Baptist Church in Savoy. American Legion District 19’s “Chaplin of the Year” Bud Vandiver (97) will be recognized, sporting the special cross on his legion cap. Logan Parks, who plays the bugle with the U of I Marching Illini, will play TAPS.

Local radio personality for over 35 years, Stevie Jay with ESPN 93.5’s morning show, will introduce the Unity Banner Singers as they sing a few patriotic songs around 11:30am. Then three local veterans will share their inspirations. Those in attendance (with military experience will be priority) will then be invited to a free showing in honor of Veterans Day, to see the movie “Top Gun: Maverick” later in the afternoon at Savoy 16 Phoenix Theater!

WIth a “touch-a-truck” photo opportunity, Savoy has ramped up their Veterans Salute with military vehicles and plan for a Blackhawk Helicopter to then land at William Smith Park, 200 Prairie Rose Lane in Savoy with pilots, military vehicles and their operators on hand for this interactive experience. Young kids and those young at heart who would like to connect with those who have served our country, are invited to participate at both locations between 11am and 1pm.

The Village of Savoy extends a special thanks to those helping at the event to honor local heroes. Savoy Fire Dept, suspending Ole Glory, Village of Savoy Board members and administrative staff plus, Tolono Library staff and local Rotary Clubs were all proudly involved in this project to show appreciation for those who served our country.