Charleston, Ill. (WCIA)

The Races for All Paces event is the largest community event we put on at Sarah Bush Lincoln. This year we are raising funds for our SBL Dental Program. We provide FREE dental services for children age 0-18 years who are on the medical card or eligible for Free/Reduced Lunch program in our 10-county service area. We visit 60 schools with our dental bus and have a fixed site in Mattoon where we provide care and complete treatment plans. Our dental team on the bus provides initial exams, preventive services, and some restorative. Anything you can do in a dental office; we can do on a dental bus.

Did you know that 1 in 8 children in our service area do not own a toothbrush?

We provide much needed dental care in a fun and inviting environment.

Races for all Paces is just like the name says. We have a race for everyone! We have a 10K, a 5K, a One Mile Fun Run/Walk, and a Toddler Trot and Diaper Dash.

All these great events take place at O’Brien Field on the campus of EIU. All the races start and end on the track and the Toddler Trot and Diaper Dash cross the 50 yard line.

It is fun for the entire family! We have a KidsZone on the South end of the track with a Ninja Warrior course, yard games, our fun KickStart Car and so much more! Everyone receives a race t-shirt and a medal!! New this year is an AWARDS Tent where participants who finish 1, 2, or 3 in their age category for the 10K and 5K will get an engraved medallion to add to their medal. We also will have awards for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place overall for 10K, 5K, and One Mile.

The routes are fun and include a bit of campus and the 10K goes into some winding neighborhoods.

Also new this year are FOOD TRUCKS outside the stadium. We have specialty drinks, coffee, ice cream, and some yummy food options.

We teach Healthy Kids lessons in the schools, have a dental bus, and provide resources for our community in fun ways.

Races for All Paces is May 13th.

10K takes off at 7:50 a.m.

5K at 8:15 a.m.

1 Mile Fun Run/Walk at 9:30 a.m.

Toddler Trot and Diaper Dash start at 10:15 a.m.

We space the races out so parents can run the 10K or 5K and enjoy the 1 mile as a family with their kids. Our goal is to get families outside having fun together and maybe starting a new exercise habit together!

Registration can be found on our WEBSITE.

Online registration ends Thursday, May 11th at 5 p.m.

You can register in person at packet pick-up on Friday from noon – 6 p.m. or the morning of the race. Day-of registration is an additional $5.

Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center

102 W. Buchanan Ave.

Charleston, IL 61920