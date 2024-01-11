URBANA, Ill (WCIA) — January is National Mentoring Month and each week we are exploring the stories and experiences of different people, groups and organizations who are involved in helping others achieve their goals. This week, I had the opportunity to sit down with the Executive Director of Salt & Light Ministry, Nathan Montgomery, to talk about a unique approach they have when it comes to breaking the poverty cycle.

What started as a food pantry in Champaign, Illinois, has expanded into a fully operational thrift and grocery store as well as a community center. Salt & Light Ministry is on a mission to combat poverty. They give the community access to basic goods like food, clothing and household items. They also offer jobs to folks in exchange for credits that they can spend in the store. Over time, Salt & Light developed a mentorship process aimed at breaking the poverty cycle.

The organization serves two different groups of people, “People for whom meaningful employment outside of salt light is probably not realistic, like seniors or folks with significant disabilities, but then we also know we have folks for whom meaningful, self-sustaining employment outside of Salt & Light is realistic.” Says Montgomery. “For those folks, we’re looking at more of a shorter term employment track.”

What Nathan is talking about is the fact that they want to accelerate these individuals into a job track that sets them up for life and the future. Salt & Light offers a financial education curriculum, a soft skills job training curriculum, intentional coaching, and they help people connect with business partners in the community and guide them toward long term self-sustaining employment. Even when individuals leave Salt & Light to take a job somewhere else, the mentoring process continues. “We want to make sure that we’re really providing that support, especially in that first year to to help them get where they want to go.” Says Montgomery.

I asked Nathan to tell me a little bit about what the mentorship side of this looks like, “I think that one of the things ideologically and theologically that permeates all of who we are is recognizing that our job is not the fixers. Right? We’re not we’re not the ones to go fix the people or their problems. And nor do they want to be seen as projects to be fixed. Instead, how we approach it relationally is just recognizing that we’re all broken. We all got stuff. And at the end of the day, what we want to do is create a space where we can walk through that stuff together. So it’s not just me speaking into your life, it’s you speaking into my life. A healthy relationship is reciprocal. By creating that, you also remove kind of the power dynamics that are usually a part of our systems that we’ve designed for addressing poverty. And those don’t do well with relationships.”

Salt & Light is open to the public daily with locations in Champagne and Urbana. It’s a regular retail store where you can get your groceries and household goods. You can also look through their resale section for everything from furniture, toys, books and clothes. Proceeds from your purchase are going to go toward supporting the greater work they’re doing in the community to combat poverty by providing a hand out instead of a hand up.

To learn more, visit their website at saltandlightministry.org