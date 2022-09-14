Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Our mission at Salon 105 is to provide a friendly, personalized service through a team of highly skilled and creative professionals. Teamwork is our most valuable asset which ensures our clients are always number one, and we strive to exceed your expectations.

I’m a Mahomet native born and raised. My husband and I starting dating my freshman year in high school and are currently married and raising our two kids Ellie and her little brother Leo. I’m so excited for them to be Bulldogs just like their parents! After high school, I planned to go directly to beauty school, however, had a full ride for soccer to play at Parkland College. I got an associates degree in Business Management. After my two years at Parkland, I had another offer to continue my soccer career but I just didn’t want to wait any longer to get my career started so I chose to go to beauty school. I graduated from Regency School of Cosmetology in 2013. I started my career in Champaign at a salon I truly loved but was ready to go booth rental which forced me to move salons. I ended up booth renting in Mahomet for a few years before taking the leap of faith to open Salon 105.

My dad found the space for the salon and it was a wreck. Completely run down and disgusting. My dad was pretty excited and said, “this is perfect, we can make it EXACTLY what you want.” I sure didn’t see the potential and was hesitant and nervous, but trusted my dad and we moved forward. After 6 months of working at home during the day, then going to the salon space in the evenings and working until sometimes midnight or later the salon was done. Between my dad, husband, mom, in-laws and close friends and family we made my dream a reality. It took a village.

I can look at a certain board in the salon and remember my dad putting it on backwards, getting frustrated and sharing a few choice words before yanking it off and reapplying it the correct way. At the time it wasn’t funny and seemed as if the salon was never going to get finished, but now it is a memory I’ll cherish forever. I can remember my husband spending his evenings after working all day installing my floors while Ellie who was two at the time ran around like crazy just so he could finish them for me so my dad could finish the plumbing. Every nail in this building was hammered in with a little bit of blood sweat and tears and a lot of love.

From day one, my dad has always been my biggest cheerleader. He has always encouraged me to be the best I can be and to advance my career. He was the push I needed to open the salon, even though he had pushed me to open a salon the day I graduated beauty school. He never doubted me for a second, even though at times I doubted myself. I believe the way my parents raised me and held me to high standards my whole life has led to me to be the successful yet humble business woman I am today.

I truly believe what sets us apart is our atmosphere. We have a very team based atmosphere and we all work really well together. It never feels like we’re going to work, we’re just hanging out with each other. And I believe that our clients feel very included in what we’re doing and hanging out with us. Our clients have become more like friends. Also, what sets us apart is our attention to detail in our love for education we’re always staying up-to-date with the latest trends and making sure were on top of our game at all times.

My drive for the salon to be the best that it can be is fueled by my passion to make people feel seen and beautiful. I believe I share this passion with my stylists as they have all helped me make Salon 105 what it is today. Not only do I want all our clients to feel important and special, but I want my stylists to feel that way also. We are who we are because of our team. I will never stop improving myself or the salon, the possibilities are endless!