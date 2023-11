McLean, Ill. (WCIA)

Sophie and Sally, are 4-8 month old mini Aussie pups who need a loving and forever home.

Our goal is always to place our rescue dogs in to the right homes. It is never first come–first served. We strive to find the homes best suited for each of the dogs in our care.

RUBYS RESCUE & RETREAT NFP

Business/Organization Address

4035 E 600 North Road, McLean IL.

Website

http://www.rubysrescueandretreat.org

Social Media Links

https://www.facebook.com/groups/102650163128295