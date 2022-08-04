Saint Joseph, Ill. (WCIA)

Tami Fruhling-Voges, Village of St. Joseph Mayor and Angela Page, Member of Fall Festival Committee & 150th Celebration Committee join us with details on the Village’s 150 Celebration and Fall Festival.

We’re looking forward to celebrating the village’s past and present. Hoping to have something for everyone to enjoy! The festivities will both honor our older residents and create a fun environment for the younger ones.

Beginning Thursday, August 11th thru Saturday, August 13th.

Village of St. Joseph

207 E. Lincoln, P.O. Box 716

St. Joseph, IL. 61873

http://stjosephillinois.org