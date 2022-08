McLean, Ill. (WCIA)

Awesome volunteers Lisa Wilson and Lisa Dunn are back with two sweet senior dogs, Sadie and Sukie, who have been waiting for a new home for months.

RUBYS RESCUE & RETREAT NFP

Business/Organization Phone

309-660-6790

Business/Organization Address

4035 E 600 North Road, McLean Il 61754

Business/Organization Web Address

http://www.rubysrescueandretreat.org