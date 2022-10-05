Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

S & K Buick GMC has had a great opportunity this year to give back to those in our local community that have a need by partnering with several local non for profits including “Prevent Child Abuse of Illinois” and “Military Order of The Purple Heart.”

We knew going into October that we wanted to do something to raise awareness of cancer and the profound effect that it has on our community.

This past July, a former employee of ours lost his life to cancer after 22 years of service as our maintenance man.

With this in mind, S & K Buick GMC will be joining forces with the “American Cancer Society.” with the goal of helping save lives and fund the future of breast cancer research and programs.

For every car sold in the month of October, S&K Buick GMC will donate $100 to the “American Cancer Society: MAKING STRIDES Against Breast Cancer of Central Illinois”.

We would also like to encourage others to get involved by supporting or participating in MAKING STRIDES Against Breast Cancer walk this Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Southwind Park- Hope Pavilion in Springfield. Registration at 9am- Walk is at 10am.

This will help further the efforts of American Cancer Society- the nation’s nonprofit leader in the breast cancer fight.

More information on this weekend’s local event can be found at MakingStridesWalk.org/Centralil.

Together I believe we can make a difference- for those like our former employee Rodney Decker, as well as those who continue to fight and stand as survivors.

We are located at 1400 S. Dirksen Parkway at South Grand and Dirksen in Springfield.

We hope to see you this weekend at the Making Strides Walk at South Wind Park or soon at S & K.