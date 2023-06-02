Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re excited to debut musician Ryan Leggott on the CI Stage today!

Ryan has been playing music professionally for over 20 years plus. During most days you can find Ryan at King Music, Inc Kankakee’s iconic family run music shop. Most nights you may find Ryan jamming out solo or with one of his many bands The strips (Reggae) or Beeso and Friends (Jam Band). Both of his bands put on the Kankakee Estival Festival each summer in bird park in Kankakee, IL where its main goal is to promote original music for artists and youth performers.

Upcoming Shows:

June 11 Deck Jam With Beeso & Friends On The Rox Kankakee IL

June 17 The Luna Lounge Sesser IL

June 23 Ryan Leggott’s Open Mic The Wine Cafe Wilmington IL

June 24 Ryan’s Pier With Beeso & Friends Aroma Park IL

June 29 The Strips Live At Ryan’s Pier Aroma Park IL

July 8 The Strips Off The Vine Street Party Momence IL

july 15 Beeso & Friends The River House Kankakee IL

July 20 Beeso & Friends Kankakee Boat Club Kankakee IL

July 27 Ryan Leggott Solo At Ryans Pier Aroma Park IL

July 29 Beeso & Friends On The Rox Kankakee IL

Aug 11th Lake Dale Ale Ryan Leggott Lowell IN

sept 2 Ryan Leggot At The Kankakee Farmers Market

Sept 16 Kankakee Estival Festival