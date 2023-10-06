Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Join Ginger Mills, Director of Advancement at Cunningham Children’s Home, and the enthusiastic Martha McSims for the 3rd Annual Be a Hero 5K. This event is more than just a run; it’s a chance to make a difference in the lives of children and families.

Cunningham served 846 youth and families last year, offering support for those who have experienced trauma, abuse, neglect, and more. They provide special education services and work with youth and families in nine east Central Illinois counties.

This annual event aims to raise funds to support Cunningham’s critical work. Participants who raise $100 will receive a Cunningham Hero Cape to wear on race day, symbolizing their heroism in the community.

Martha McSims has taken fundraising to a whole new level. Each year, she sets a unique challenge, from raising funds dressed as a squirrel to dribbling a basketball during the 5K. Her dedication and creativity have been instrumental in supporting Cunningham’s mission.

Funds raised through the Be a Hero 5K go a long way. $100 can cover art, music, and recreation therapy for kids, sensory sets for classrooms, or startup kits for youth transitioning into independent living.

Join the 3rd Annual Be a Hero 5K on October 14, 2023, and be a hero in the eyes of Cunningham kids. Every step you take helps make a positive impact on the lives of young people in need. Register now and be a part of this incredible cause: Be a Hero 5K.