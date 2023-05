Rantoul, Ill. (WCIA)

RTHS FFA’s Annual Plant sale is May 13th from 9:00am- 2:00pm at the RTHS Ag shop (off of 136)

They will be selling petunias, house plants, aloe, geraniums and much more!

Hanging baskets are $15

4 & 6 packs: $3

8″ pots: $5