HOMER, Ill. (WCIA)

It was a sensory experience at what has been dubbed the “Therapy Barn”, a converted barn-dominium. Once used for horses, this expansive space is now the home of Roxy’s House, a 501(c)3 that provides animal-assisted speech therapy and occupational therapy. According to the organization, “Roxy’s House takes therapy from the clinic to the country where holistic healing begins. Specializing in autism, traumatic brain injury, and many other diagnoses that benefit from connection and communication, nature and animals lead the way.”

I got to meet with Founder and Executive Director, Roxy Reed. “I really felt like there was a way to reach children and adults in a better way, in a more natural way.” Says Reed, “So we looked for barns and places to have animals and to have therapy. And this is where we found it. We found the perfect place here.” Reed is a Speech Language Pathologist. “For twenty-five years, I worked in very typical institutions, hospitals, rehab centers, schools and preschools, places like that, until I finally got a small therapy clinic in Danville, and then I had taken my children one day on a walk in the woods, and the nature changed the dimension of our therapy. And that’s when it just hit me that I needed to find a place in the country.”

Reed has taken the traditional concepts that she utilized in clinical settings and brought them into a different space where she incorporates nature and animals. “If you go into a sensory room or a therapy gym, they’re really just trying to simulate nature.” Says Reed. “So when we came out here and we saw the beautiful trees and let’s say a tree falls down. Our children can walk on it and balance on that. We can climb trees, we climb on hay bales. We have swings in the barn […] it’s a very sensory rich experience for children here.”

Reed does a lot of work with children with special needs like autism, but she is expanding the services offered at Roxy’s House to include Occupational Therapy where they can work with adults and children who have experienced and are recovering from an acute brain injury. It’s an issue that Roxy is deeply passionate about. “I had done my clinicals many years ago in Chicago at the Rehab Institute of Chicago and I really specialize in brain injury,” says Reed. “I thought that’s what I wanted to do forever. So then I kind of got away from it and worked with children and have done a variety of things for twenty-five years. But we’ll be starting our brain injury program here in January.” Roxy’s House is partnering with Parkland College and their Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant Program.

During the interview, Roxy walked me around her facility. We were accompanied by two of her therapy Alpacas. As we entered the expanse of the larger arena in the barn, I was impressed to find that the floor was paved, swings were hanging from the ceiling, tricycles were parked and ready to roll, there was even a massive pirate ship for children to play on. Everything was purposefully chosen with tangible therapeutic benefits in mind, but the environment maintained a fun and engaging atmosphere.



The entire facility was getting decked out for their third annual Magical Candyland Christmas event which takes place from 1-4pm this Saturday, December 9. The event is for anyone in the community and great for the whole family. It is a fundraiser that will benefit the Roxy’s House and the work they are doing at the Therapy Barn. They will feature Santa Clause, a parade, a dance party, and folks can mingle with the therapy animals. Plus, Mrs. Clause is bringing hot chocolate!! For folks that are looking for a quieter experience, they will have a sensory hour at 12noon.

You can find more information about Roxy’s House and the upcoming Christmas event (including directions) on their Facebook Page.