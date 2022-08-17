Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The new school year is quickly approaching, for some families the kids have already returned to school.

Parents are looking for easy back-to-school meals that are delicious, nutritious and will not break the bank.

That’s where supermom Rosalynn Daniels can help. Daniels is teaming up with Aldi to share time-saving tips and recipes.

We have supermom and social media influencer Rosalynn Daniels to share some tips for tackling inflation. She’s teaming up with ALDI to share unique and inspirational ways to stay on budget when stocking up on school supplies and creating healthy and nutritious meals.

Rosalynn Daniels is a lifestyle personality, content creator and photographer. Although born in Charleston, SC and raised in Virginia Beach, VA, Rosalynn grew up all over the world and has experienced a myriad of cultures, due to her father’s military career. Those travels molded and shaped her into a bright personality that allows her to relate to people of all backgrounds.

On her journey as a wife and mother, Rosalynn found herself challenged with fusing her love of a cosmopolitan lifestyle with her new and rewarding family roles. Her passion grew for recreating great dinning and event experiences for her everyday life with her family. Rosalynn wanted her family to have the opportunity to experience some of the rich global experiences she had as a child.

That passion birthed the Rosalynn Daniels brand, complete with television appearances, food demonstrations, brand partnerships and website, RosalynnDaniels.com. She created the site as a place to inspire other parents and millennials that it is possible to have it all. Rosalynn’s aspirational lifestyle is presented to her audience by encouraging them to simplify, think outside the box and never sacrifice quality. Her video tutorials detail her process of implementing simple recipes, entertainment tips, lifestyle inspiration, and relatable situations that she experiences as a modern wife and mom.

Rosalynn has been featured on national television networks and publications, including Morning Express on HLN and Essence Magazine, along with several others. She has been a presenter and speaker on behalf of brands at multiple tradeshows and conferences and has been hired to produce content by networks like K-Love/Air-1, Nick Jr., and your favorite food and lifestyle brands. She now resides in the Atlanta, GA area with her husband and children. She is an owning partner in a popular Midtown Atlanta eatery and Food Media Producer for her production company, Brown Hands Media.

Rosalynn is proud of her growing following that focuses on introducing millennials to easy recipes, travel tips, lifestyle inspiration and a glimpse into how she juggles being a wife, mom, and goal-getter. She knows her audience well and aids them in figuring it all out, so they don’t have to.