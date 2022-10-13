Danville, Ill. (WCIA)
Red Hot Danville is back!
- Red Hot Danville is a collaboration between VHF and Rod Sickler to bring his modern, high energy variety show to the Historic Fischer Theatre in an effort to both support the Fischer and take Red Hot to a whole new level.
- Red Hot Danville will be presented Friday, October 21st at 7:30p. The show will offer live music, dancers, cirque acts, The IdHAIR North America & Rod Sickler Salon & Spa Hair Show, comedians, The Red Hot Lingerie Show, and so much more!
- There are still VIP tickets and 3 sponsorship packages available, but they are moving!
- The Fischer Theatre, in Danville, IL was opened for business in November of 1884 as an opera house. It transitioned over the years to present movies and live vaudeville shows to keep up with the times.
- The theatre was eventually abandoned in 1981 in a poor state. After decades of growing support, the theatre was restored enough to reopen to the community in September of 2019, just before the pandemic through the world a curve ball.
- The Fischer Theatre is owned and operated by the Vermilion Heritage Foundation – a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that has begun presenting and growing programming, as well as continuing the restoration process of this historic landmark.