Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

A fun, high energy show celebrating Rock & Roll Pianists Jerry Lee Lewis, Carole King, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Ray Charles, Little Richard, and Billy Joel.

July 29 – August 7 at select days and times.

There will be five piano players on stage performing tributes to the greatest Rock & Roll piano players of all time.

Crowd participation and signing along will be encouraged!

Reservations include the show, dinner, salad, rolls, beverage, dessert & tax.

Call the box office at 217-499-5355 or go to www.beefhouserolls.com