Roast turkey in a brown paper bag with Anita Dukeman

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s almost Thanksgiving and today guest chef, Anita Dukeman, is back sharing 2 of her most popular blog posts on AnitasTableTalk.com, which are perfect for your Thanksgiving menu.

What country grows the most sweet potatoes? China 80 million tons; USA grows 1 million tons

What state vegetable is the Sweet Potato? North Carolina—they grow the most in the USA.

Roast Turkey in a Brown Paper Bag

Ingredients

1 10-16 pound whole turkey

2 stalks celery, cut in half

1 carrot, cut in half

1 onion, cut into quarters

mayonnaise (NOT low fat)

vegetable oil (make it an inexpensive kind)

Instructions Preparing the Turkey: DEFROST the turkey in the fridge, keeping it in the plastic bag it came wrapped in. (Plan on 1 day for every 4 pounds of turkey so a 16 pounder will take 4 days to defrost)

REMOVE the packaged neck and giblets from the neck cavity and body cavity. ADD the celery, carrot, and onion to the cavity. TIE the wings and legs to body of turkey with some string (dental floss works in a pinch).

“Massage” the turkey skin with lots mayonnaise, about 1 cup or so. Season with poultry seasoning, salt, pepper.

Preparing the Bag: CHECK bag for holes (you don’t want steam to escape). OIL the brown paper bag completely. RUB any type of vegetable oil i.e., peanut, canola, corn but NOT olive oil (it burns at a lower temp) into every pore of the bag to prevent it from burning.

Roasting the Turkey: PLACE the turkey in a brown paper bag from the grocery store, keeping the SEAM side UP. FOLD the opening over a couple of times and STAPLE the bag shut or fasten with paper clips (stapling works best).

Very carefully, PLACE the bagged turkey inside a roaster or lasagna-style 9 x 13 pan (if the turkey isn’t too big). Once again, be sure the SEAM of the bag is UP otherwise it will come apart during roasting. PLACE the roasting pan on the middle rack of the oven.

Once you have placed the turkey in the oven, there is no need to open the oven door or peek into the bag until the turkey is completely roasted.

ROAST the turkey at 325 degrees, about 12 to 15 minutes per pound. (Less time if you have a smaller turkey). To check for doneness, use an instant read thermometer. sticking it right through the bag near the leg trying not to hit bone. It should register 180 degrees in thigh and 170 degrees in breast. If it doesn’t, keep roasting, checking every 7 minutes.

When done, REMOVE from roasting pan oven, let rest for 15 or so minutes, and carefully CUT away the bag. Step away from the turkey so you won’t get burned by the steam.

Keep the drippings for gravy.

Roasted Green Beans and Sweet Potatoes with Cranberries

Ingredients

2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled

12 ounces fresh green beans, trimmed

4 Tablespoons olive oil, divided

1/2 teaspoon salt, divided

freshly ground black pepper

1 Tablespoon balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoons whole grain mustard

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 cup dried cranberries

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme (or 1 teaspoon fresh thyme)

Instructions

PREHEAT oven to 425 degrees.

SLICE the sweet potatoes in half lengthwise, and then slice them into 1/2-inch-thick slices.

LINE a rimmed sheet pan with foil or parchment paper. PLACE sliced sweet potatoes green beans on the pan.

TOSS with 2 Tablespoons olive oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt and black pepper to taste.

ROAST for 20 minutes, stirring once halfway through roasting.

(While vegetables roast, make the vinaigrette)

REMOVE vegetables from oven. STIR in dried cranberries and thyme.

RETURN pan to oven. ROAST an additional 5 minutes.

TOSS vegetables with the vinaigrette. SERVE vegetables warm or at room temperature.

Vinaigrette: In a small bowl, COMBINE remaining 2 Tablespoons of olive oil, balsamic vinegar, mustard, garlic and ¼ teaspoon of salt.