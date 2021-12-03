Riggs German Christmas Market open for the season

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle visits the German Christmas Market at Riggs Beer Company.

The market is open Thursdays through Sundays until December 19.

The outdoor space features local vendors selling items from the brewery’s traditional huts, as well as German food, crepes, beer, spiced wine, and more!

Artist Jason Mack is also re-building the world’s largest glass Christmas tree on the property. Mack is attempting to beat last year’s height of 31 feet.

For the full schedule of events, you can find more information HERE.