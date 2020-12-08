Rice pudding with Happy, Healthy, Hapa

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

During the holidays we see a LOT of cookie recipes. Holiday parties have stacks on stacks of cookies, maybe a few pies, but pudding is few and far between nowadays. Rice pudding is THE ultimate comfort food, and you can make it your own with your favorite nuts, spices, or sprinkles for he kids!

Janice Yucel – Food Blogger behind Happy, Healthy, Hapa shares multicultural family recipes (mostly Korean, Mediterranean and fusion dishes) that are both healthy and tasty. For a lot of people who visit the site, these recipes are used when they’re trying something new or trying to make a dish they’ve had a restaurants.

Today I’m sharing dessert, an easy-to-make rice pudding I learned from my Turkish mother-in-law. Let’s face it, dessert just isn’t something you eat when you are dieting! It’s a treat. But I do have some alternative ingredients to make it healthier and less inflammatory for some folks with dietary restrictions. (Like my daughter, who can’t have dairy.) This recipe in particular will speak to a lot of folks – rice pudding is a classic dish enjoyed around the world, including right here in America!