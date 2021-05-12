Revival City Doughnuts takes Charleston by storm

Charleston, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle takes us to Revival City Doughnuts where owner Marschelle McCoy dishes out her creative, handmade treats.





Since opening last summer, the stand has gained notoriety in Charleston and surrounding communities. On Saturdays, its not uncommon to spot a line of cars down Lincoln Avenue as people wait to grab the good stuff before it’s gone.

Revival City Doughnuts also does weddings, birthday parties and special events. Check them out below!

Hours:

Tuesday through Friday: 5:30am- 11am OR Sold Out

Late Night Doughnuts Friday Nights: 8PM-10pm

Saturday: 6:00am until noon OR Sold Out

Closed on Sundays & Mondays

Location:

900 Lincoln Ave Charleston, IL 61920