Champaign, Ill (WCIA)

Exciting news is brewing as Restoration Urban Ministries takes a step towards a powerful event, ‘Family, Food, and Fun,’ mark your calendars for Saturday, August 12th. This gathering promises inspiration and transformation, featuring a special guest speaker, WCIA’s, Matthew White. Attend and be part of a transformative experience.

The ‘Family, Food, and Fun’ event will not only bring together the community but also highlights the importance of fostering positive connections. With its mission to create a supportive environment for those in need, Restoration Urban Ministries has consistently been a driving force for change. Their commitment to addressing challenges like homelessness and nurturing spiritual growth is evident in their efforts to build stronger foundations for the community.

Restoration Urban Ministries, situated at 1213 Parkland Ct., P.O. Box 3277, Champaign, IL 61821, is an essential pillar in the fight against societal challenges. Their work extends beyond the event, they aim to provide ongoing support and solutions.

For more information about the ‘Family, Food, and Fun’ event and the incredible initiatives undertaken by Restoration Urban Ministries, please visit http://info@restorationurbanministries.org.