Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

When you are a caregiver in your home for an elderly adult, sometimes you may find that you need a break yourself. That is where a Respite Stay at Evergreen Place can help to give you, the caregiver room to breath.

Respite is intended to be a short stay. Perhaps a few days or a month or longer.

It is a care option for those tending to the needs of a loved one in their own home.

Perhaps your loved one is unable to accompany you on vacation, we are here to help while you are away. Perhaps you had a hospital stay and not quite ready to return home. Going to a rehab may not be necessary. Evergreen Place can help you get stronger when a long-term care plan may not be necessary for you.

