Residents “break out of the outbreak” at Evergreen Place Assisted Living

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA

Storyteller Erin Valle heads to Champaign’s Evergreen Place Assisted Living where residents and staff are celebrating a return to normal after the pandemic.

This week, Evergreen staff is hosting a summer camp for residents. Camp Evergreen: Break Out of the Outbreak includes a humorous morning “press conference,” games, campfire cooking, arts and crafts, tie-dying, canoe racing, and more.







T-shirt tie-dying and campfire cooking at Evergreen Place

“If we laugh every day this week, if we have fun every day, then that’s just… a great reward and that’s really a great goal of our camp,” says Evergreen’s life enrichment coordinator and camp director, Emma Jane Glick.

