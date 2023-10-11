Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

In the quest for a healthier, happier life, shedding those extra pounds can be a daunting challenge. The good news is that at Renewal Weight Loss & Rejuvenation, they’re on a mission to restore the quality of life, one pound at a time. Sponsored by Rod Sickler and Jordan Horn, this weight loss segment offers a glimpse into the innovative programs and treatments they provide.

At Renewal Weight Loss & Rejuvenation, the focus extends beyond just weight loss. They prioritize your overall well-being, aiming to transform your life for the better. Here’s what they offer:

Customized Weight Loss Journey: Say farewell to fad diets and embrace a weight loss journey tailored to your unique goals and DNA. Through genetic testing, discover the lifestyle best suited to your genes.

Food Sensitivity Testing: Identify allergies and intolerances to eliminate reactive foods from your diet.

DNA-Based Supplements: Get personalized supplements and nutrition guides based on your genetic makeup.

Custom Meal App: Access a customized meal planning app designed just for you, along with weekly online support from a certified coach.

Prescription Medication: Explore medication options tailored to your specific needs and weight loss goals.

For those seeking rapid results, the H2 Body Slim Pro LED Body Contouring Machine is here to help. This non-invasive, non-painful procedure employs low levels of red lasers to target fat cells just below the skin’s surface. These fat cells release water and lipids, which your body naturally eliminates. With the lipo laser, you can eliminate cellulite, tighten your skin, and lose weight and inches. On average, clients lose 2 inches per week and 5 inches in 10 sessions. Results can often be seen after just one treatment.

If weight loss has been a challenge, Renewal Weight Loss & Rejuvenation understands that one size does not fit all. They offer state-of-the-art DNA and food sensitivity analysis to create a personalized eating plan for optimum weight loss and health benefits. Their approach combines science and technology to achieve your best results.

For more information, visit their website at Renewal Weight Loss & Rejuvenation or visit them at 2520 Village Green Place, Champaign, IL 61822.