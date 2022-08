Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)



Actress Jena Malone served as one of the producers of her newest film Adopting Audrey. Film critic Chuck Koplinski sat down with her to talk about the film and how it reflects today’s society.

Adopting Audrey is available through Video-On-Demand this Friday, August 26th.

