WCIA.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Grace Khachaturian
Posted: Feb 16, 2023 / 04:50 PM CST
Updated: Feb 16, 2023 / 04:50 PM CST
Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Film critics Chuck and Pam share their thoughts on two movies available for viewing this week!
If you want to stay as warm as possible this winter, check out these insulating hats that can keep you comfortable no matter how cold it gets.
Plenty of the fun makeup trends you can expect to see on runways and red carpets this year are surprisingly easy to incorporate into your daily routine.
Folks looking to improve their skin care can look at the trends heading into 2023 and learn something new or find a new favorite.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now