Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Two movies on streaming services are available for viewing this weekend. Here to review The Mother and White Men Can’t Jump are film critics Pam Powell and Chuck Koplinski.
Follow Chuck and Pam on Facebook HERE.
by: Heather Roberts
Posted:
Updated:
Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Two movies on streaming services are available for viewing this weekend. Here to review The Mother and White Men Can’t Jump are film critics Pam Powell and Chuck Koplinski.
Follow Chuck and Pam on Facebook HERE.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now