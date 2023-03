Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

Red Mask Players presents THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, a comedy that has been described as “tremendously silly and brilliant” and “one of those breakneck exercises in idiocy that make you laugh till you cry.” The show opens March 31 and continues April 1-2, and April 6-8.

Red Mask Players, established in 1936, in one of the oldest community theater groups in Illinois.

